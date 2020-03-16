Gantz: 'Public is sick of hate and divisions'

Pres. Rivlin tasks Benny Gantz with forming a gov't, urges 'as broad a gov't as possible.' Gantz: 'We'll try to form a gov't within days.'

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on Monday afternoon tasked Blue and White leader MK Benny Gantz with forming a coalition, after he received the recommendations of 61 MKs on Sunday.

"In times like these, leaders are required to put aside every personal consideration. I give you my word. I will do everything possible to establish within days, as few as possible, a patriotic and broad national government," Gantz said.

"Since the coronavirus outbreak, I have remained silent, I refused demands to attack the Prime Minister and his ministers - the way others might have.

"The Israeli public is sick of the hate, the divisions, and the uncertainty. You expect the leadership, and myself in particular, to bring Israel out of its paralysis, to join forces and put Israel before everything else."

Slamming Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Gantz said: "There were illegitimate attempts by the current Prime Minister to escape a just trial, while slamming Israel's national systems. None of us is greater than the people. Whoever raises his hand against the democratic government in Israel will bring upon himself his political and public end.

Rivlin said: "At the end of consultations, 61 Knesset members recommended Benny Gantz as the one to be appointed to form a government. The law gives 28 days for the job of forming a government. This is a short time, but the enormity of the hour and the challenges we face require the establishment of a government in Israel."



"As broad a government as possible should be formed."