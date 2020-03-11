Tamar Zandberg slams Orly Levi Abekasis: 'One of the greatest betrayals ever'

MK Tamar Zandberg (Labor-Gesher-Meretz) slammed MK Orly Levi Abekasis of the same party for her decision not to support the formation of a unity government together with the Joint Arab List.

"It looks like she's confused, this isn't [Avigdor] Liberman's party (Yisrael Beytenu - ed.), if one of us would have thought this might happen we would not have joined up," Zandberg told Kan Reshet Bet.

"It is inconceivable to simply steal the left's chance at forming a government and hand it on a silver platter to those on the right. This is one of the greatest betrayals ever, in my memory."

MK Asaf Zamir (Blue and White) attempted to explain his party's negotiations with the Joint Arab List: "The results of these elections created [a situation] which forces us to choose a path that must go against one of the things we said before the elections."

"I will be very surprised if [Zvi] Hauser and [Yoaz] Hendel vote against a minority government," he added. "Blue and White is a party which has the ability to manage processes together, and at the end everyone will vote in favor of the process."

On Wednesday, Blue and White representatives will meet with members of the Joint Arab List for negotiations.