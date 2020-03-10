Pressure mounting on Hauser and Hendel

The pressure exerted on MKs Zvi Hauser and Yoaz Hendel from within their Blue and White party to agree to a minority government with outside support from the Joint List is mounting.

According to a report on Reshet Bet, over the past day the two have been receiving countless phone calls, curses and threats from party activists, presumably members of Yesh Atid, demanding they abide by the demand of the party's chairman, Benny Gantz.

For the time being, Hendel and Hauser remain firm in their stance, making it clear to Gantz, as well as to the chairman of their movement, MK Moshe Ya'alon, that they do not intend to consent to such a minority government. Recall that the two were asked by the party leaders to agree to the minority government or resign, but made it clear that they did not intend to do either, even if that meant their removal from the party list in the future.

According to the report, the MKs have been receiving a huge number of threatening messages and phone calls with the aim of breaking their opposition, and the efforts are also expected to lead to demonstrations in front of the homes of the two.