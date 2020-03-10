Gesher leader opposes minority government with outside Arab support

MK Orly Levy-Abekasis announces she will oppose formation of Blue and White government which is dependent on Balad party.

Gesher party leader MK Orly Levy-Abekasis announced Tuesday night that she would not support the formation of a minority government which is dependent on the outside support of the Joint Arab List.

"We are all witnessing leaders who have pledged credibility and accountability, are currently engaged in shameful lobbying and willing to pay any cost to any minority government, even if it is set up on an unreliable support. Equally worrisome is the fact that far-reaching decisions like negotiating the joint list, including Balad, are being conducted in a very limited circle, whose acceptance would require all Knesset members to join the bloc," Levy-Abekasis said.

She sought to clarify that the terms in question did not require her and made it clear that the partnership with Meretz that existed at the time of the elections was no longer valid.

"I will not support the government that relies on Balad and the joint list, and I do not see myself as committed to partnering with the Meretz Party, which was forced on me and Amir Peretz under the pressure of many factors in Blue and White. I said this before the election and I will say it afterwards.

"I also made it clear to my partner, MK Labor Party chairman Amir Peretz, immediately after the elections. Israeli citizens are entitled to expect their representatives to act responsibly and reliably in fulfilling their promises for them," the Knesset Member concluded.

Tomorrow (Wednesday), Blue and White representatives will meet with representatives of the Joint Arab List. The meeting will also be attended by the chairman of the Balad party.