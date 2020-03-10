Report: MK Gabi Ashkenazi opposes minority government

Senior Blue and White leader reportedly opposes government supported by Joint List, but won't vote against it.

MK Gabi Ashkenazi, one of the four leaders of the Blue and White party, expressed his opposition to the establishment of a minority government with the support of the predominantly Arab Joint List party in closed talks between the four leaders, Channel 13 News reported Monday.

However, if such a move is promoted, Ashkenazi does not intend to vote against it and prevent the establishment of such a government, the report said.

Earlier on Monday, Channel 12 News reported that Blue and White MK Hili Tropper has decided that he would oppose the formation of a minority government which would be dependent on outside support from the Joint List.

Arutz Sheva had reported that political officials spoke over the last few days with Tropper and asked him to join MKs Yoav Hendel and Zvi Hauser in an attempt to prevent the formation of such a government.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu slammed Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz on Monday evening for his meetings and discussions with the leaders of the Joint List.

"Benny Gantz sends his emissaries to Balad to form a minority government that depends on the supporters of terrorism, a dangerous government for Israel," Netanyahu said.

Addressing several Blue and White members who have expressed their opposition to such a move, Netanyahu said, "Gabi Ashkenazi, Zvika Hauser, Yoaz Hendel - how can you let such a disgrace happen?"