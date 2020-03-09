3rd Blue and White MK may oppose minority govt. with outside Arab support

Blue and White MK Hili Tropper considering joining MKs Yoav Hendel and Zvi Hauser in opposing formation of govt. with Joint Arab List.

Political officials spoke over the last few days with Blue and White MK Hili Tropper and asked him to join MKs Yoav Hendel and d Zvi Hauser in an attempt to prevent the formation of a minority government dependent on the outside support of the Joint Arab List.

Arutz Sheva has learned that as of this time, Tropper is debating whether to oppose or support such a government despite it being a complete breach of the party's promise given to voters.

Meanwhile, Blue and White and Yisrael Beyteinu party chairmen Benny Gantz and Avigdor Liberman met in the neighborhood of Maccabia in Ramat Gan on Monday afternoon.

At the end of the meeting, Gantz said, "We have just finished a good meeting where we talked about the basic principles and agreed on cooperation to form a government to get Israel out of the mud it is in and prevent fourth elections."

"We will discuss the details below, summarize common principles of action and move forward," the Blue and White chairman added.

Lieberman said at the end of the meeting that the worst possibility was a fourth election, "everything will be done to prevent a fourth election."