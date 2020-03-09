Blue and White MK Tropper will oppose minority government

3rd Blue and White MK to oppose move to establish minority government with outside support of the Joint Arab List.

Blue and White MK Hili Tropper has decided that he would oppose the formation of a minority government which would be dependent on outside support from the Joint Arab List, Channel 12 News reported Monday night.

Earlier, Arutz Sheva reported that political officials spoke over the last few days with MK Tropper and asked him to join MKs Yoav Hendel and Zvi Hauser in an attempt to prevent the formation of such a government.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu slammed Blue and White chairman MK Benny Gantz for his meetings and discussions with the leaders of the Joint Arab List Monday evening.

"Benny Gantz sends his emissaries to Balad to form a minority government that depends on the supporters of terrorism, a dangerous government for Israel," Netanyahu said.

Addressing several Blue and White members who have expressed their opposition to such a move, Netanyahu said: "Gabi Ashkenazi, Zvika Hauser, Yoaz Hendel - how can you let such a disgrace happen?"