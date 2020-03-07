Benny Gantz: 'I'll form a stable government'

'Three rounds of elections ended with definite majority who don't support Netanyahu,' Blue and White chairman claims.

Blue and White Chairman MK Benny Gantz on Saturday promised to "form a stable government."

"The people have made themselves heard, in three rounds of elections that ended with a definite majority of parties that do not support [Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin] Netanyahu's continued rule," he said. "I will make every effort to ensure there will not be fourth elections."

In fact, after the April 2019 elections, it was fully expected that Yisrael Beytenu would join the right-religious bloc and form a government similar to the previous one. However, coalition negotiations exploded due to disagreements over the Draft Law.

In the time between April's elections and the second round of elections in September, it became clear that Yisrael Beytenu was no longer a clear part of the right-wing bloc.

Meanwhile, the Prosecutor's Office and Israel Police have announced that they will begin investigating Gantz, after Ronen Tzur, one of Gantz's advisers, sent a complaint to the Attorney General and the Interim State Prosecutor requesting them to open a criminal investigation, Channel 13 reported.