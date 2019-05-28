Liberman: We're not looking to bring down Netanyahu

Yisrael Beytenu chairman: Our sole motive is to 'uphold the principles and commitments given to the public before the elections.'

MK Avigdor Liberman, chairman of the Yisrael Beytenu party, referred to the failure of coalition negotiations and attacked the Likud, which represents the haredi MKs as having been “flexible" for the draft law.

"I heard Likud spokesmen speaking this morning about the 'amazing flexibility' of the haredi parties that are willing to pass the draft law, but with one little reservation, that the issue of recruitment targets and the expiry of the law will be decided by the government and not in primary legislation. That's not flexibility, it's deceit," Liberman said.

"The draft law is only a symptom of haredi extremism, which includes, among other things, the closure of supermarkets on Shabbat, the Yehudit bridge, a consumer boycott of the Phenicia plant in Yeruham and an attempt to stop the sale of tickets on Shabbat at the Biblical Zoo."

"The sole motive of Yisrael Beytenu is to uphold the principles and commitments given to the public before the elections, during the elections and after the elections. We are not looking to bring down Netanyahu and we are not looking for an alternative candidate, but we will not give up our principles and promises to the citizens of the State of Israel," Liberman said.