Accept our offer - or go to elections

Yisrael Beytenu leader says haredi parties can abstain from voting on Draft Law, but other parties must support it - or hold new elections.

Yisrael Beytenu head, MK Avigdor Liberman, offered the other right-wing parties an ultimatum: "We will not budge a millimeter from the original version of the Draft Law. Accept our offer, and if you don't - we'll hold repeat elections.

The Facebook post also claimed the other parties have been slandering YIsrael Beytenu, and clarified that Liberman's party had not made problems during the coalition negotiations.

"The Draft Law was written up in complete coordination with the heads of the haredi parties, and other than one of those, everyone agreed on it. It's not clear why, instead of pressuring the haredi parties, and that one specifically, the Likud has chosen to slander Yisrael Beytenu."

"From our perspective, the haredi MKs can leave the room during the vote, exactly as they did during the first reading. All the others in the coalition must promise to support the original version. When that happens, a real right-wing government will be formed, not a haredi government."

On Friday, UTJ leaders Yakov Litzman and Moshe Gafni claimed that "Liberman does not want to join a Netanyahu government, for his own reasons, and so he quit the government a few months ago and now is attempting to use the Draft Law as an excuse, when in reality he's the only one who is not allowing the formation of a right-wing government."

"Unfortunately Liberman is not telling the truth when it comes to the Draft Law. In the previous Knesset, the law passed its first reading and we warned ahead of time that we would want to change a few things before the law's second and third readings. And that's what happened with the committee that prepared the law. That was the agreement, and we did not change our stance on the matter.