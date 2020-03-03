Protesters demand: Don't allow PM Netanyahu to form a coalition

Movement for Quality Government calls on Pres. Rivlin, Supreme Court, not to allow PM Netanyahu to form government.

The Movement for Quality Government in Israel on Tuesday set up a protest tent outside the President's Residence, calling on Israeli President Reuven Rivlin not to tap Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to form a government.

The movement cites its reasoning as the fact that Netanyahu has three indictments against him, and is set to begin his trial soon.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, the Movement for Qualtiy Government in Israel appealed to the Supreme Court, requesting that they instruct that the task of forming a government not be given to someone with criminal indictments against him.

Netanyahu's Likud party seems to have won four seats more than the rival Blue and White, and the bloc backing Netanyahu's bid for PM numbers 59, just two shy of a majority. Meanwhile, the bloc backing Blue and White Chairman MK Benny Gantz numbers just 54, and the Joint Arab List, which constitutes 15 of those seats, has said that it will not join a Gantz-led government.

Netanyahu is Israel's longest-serving prime minister, and he and his wife been the victims of what many on the right have said is a "witch hunt" aimed at bringing the left to power by means other than the ballot box.

Legal experts have pointed out that the charges Netanyahu is being indicted for are unprecedented and strange, as well as endanger the freedom of the press and democracy.