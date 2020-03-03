Likud leading Blue and White by four seats, right-religious bloc two seats short of majority.

As of 10:40a.m. Tuesday morning, 90% of votes had been counted. It is expected that the full results will be published late Tuesday afternoon.

The interim results give the Likud party 36 Knesset seats, with the Blue and White party following four seats behind at 32. The next-largest party is the Joint Arab List, with 15 Knesset seats.

The Sephardic-haredi Shas party received - so far - 10 Knesset seats, while the Ashkenazic-haredi UTJ received seven, as did the joint Labor-Gesher-Meretz list and does Yisrael Beytenu. Right-wing Yamina comes in last, with just six seats.

These counts give 59 Knesset seats to the right-religious bloc and 54 to the center-left bloc, but they are likely to change as more results come in.

Below are the interim results, based on the votes which have been counted so far. The graph updates automatically, and matches the article at the time of publication.

מחל - Likudפה - Blue and Whiteודעם - Joint Arab Listשס - Shasג - United Torah Judaismטב - Yaminaאמת - Labor-Gesher-Meretzל - Yisrael Beytenu