Odeh: 'We don't want anything to do with Blue and White'

'I will have nothing to do with Gantz,' Joint Arab List chair says. 'If he wants he can call me.'

Joint Arab List Chair Ayman Odeh on Tuesday addressed the results of the elections to the 23rd Knesset.

At present, the Arab list has won 15 seats. The final results will be published in the late afternoon.

"I want to congratulate our public, both the Arab and many of the Jewish public who supported the Joint List. We stand at 15, it is the greatest parliamentary achievement ever since 1949 - a crazy achievement."

"I will have nothing to do with Gantz," Odeh promised. ''If he wants he can call me. We recommended him last time not out of 'love for Mordechai' but out of 'hatred for Haman.'" (Mordechai was the Jewish leader in the time the Scroll of Esther was written. Haman was a descendant of Amalek, who at the time tried to annihilate the Jewish people - ed.)

Odeh said, "There are quite a few racists like [MKs Zvi] Hauser and [Yoaz] Hendel in the Blue and White party. We don't want anything to do with Blue and White in light of their racist campaign. "

Earlier, Yisrael Beytenu Chair Avigdor Liberman spoke with reporters who were waiting outside his house to discuss the outcome of the elections for the 23rd Knesset.

Liberman promised that his party will make an effort not to reach a fourth election and attacked, "There is no right-wing bloc there is a haredi-Messianic bloc. We belong to the real right, the liberal right."

"We will wait for the true results, and on Thursday afternoon a faction meeting will be held. We will try to prevent a fourth election and intend to make a decision as to which side we will support."

Liberman emphasized: "We will make the decisions in accordance with Israel's benefit and in accordance with our obligations to the voter."