PM Netanyahu at the polls: 'Go vote'

PM Netanyahu urges Israelis to vote: 'It's a proud day, this is a democracy.'

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu arrived with his wife Sara at the polling station, encouraging Israelis to exercise their right to vote.

"Go vote, go vote, it's a proud day," he said. "This is a democracy. You have a great right, that you should exercise with confidence."

He added: "The corona[virus] is completely under control. Today we've taken all the precautions that are necessary, people can go and vote with complete confidence."

"Go vote!"

Fifteen separate, special polling stations have been set up to accommodate those Israelis who are under self-quarantine after traveling to countries heavily affected by COVID-19 or coming in contact with patients who have contracted the virus.

The polling stations are being manned by Magen David Adom personnel, and are open between 10:00a.m. and 5:00p.m.