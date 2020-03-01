Health Ministry: Don't let Coronavirus keep you from voting

5,630 people under self-quarantine to go to special polling stations as Health Ministry says regular polling stations are safe.

The Health Ministry is asking the Israeli public to vote and exercise its democratic rights ahead of the national elections tomorrow despite concerns over the Coronavirus.

Health Ministry Director-General Moshe Bar Siman Tov emphasized that the Coronavirus is under control within Israel's borders, that the number of affected citizens is very small and there are no cases of 'community spread,' or a person becoming infected with no known origin.

"It is important to us that you exercise your democratic right and get to vote," he said.



In light of rumors surrounding the disease and its effect on polling, the Health Ministry clarified:

1. The polling stations in Israel are safe and it is safe to go vote

2. There are special ballot boxes for people under self-quarantine. People under self-quarantine are not allowed to go to regular polling stations.

3. The Health Ministry has a list of people under self-quarantine and the ministry is in direct contact with them (approximately 5,630 people).

4. A person under self-quarantine with signs of illness must not go to any polling stations - not even the special polling stations set up for people under self-quarantine.

5. Everyone (voters and polling stations) is always called to adhere to the normal rules of hygiene and no special safeguards are needed on election day and in general.

6. Health representatives are on the ground and will update the guidelines if necessary.

7. The only official source of notifications about suspected cases of Coronavirus is the Health Ministry.

8. The police are prepared to maintain public order and the Health Ministry is in direct contact with the police.