Special voting booths Israelis quarantined due to COVID-19

Special voting booths will be set up for Israelis who are under quarantine for possible coronavirus infection will get special voting booths for Israel’s national elections that will be held on March 2.

The decision was announced on Monday by Israel’s Central Elections Committee, following a meeting with Health Ministry officials.

Under Health Ministry guidelines, Israelis returning or other visitors from Thailand, Singapore and the cities of Hong Kong and Macau must remain at home in isolation for 14 days. There are a few dozen Israelis who are under self-quarantine throughout the country, according to the Health Ministry.

The polling stations will be placed in buildings with no other polls. Army Radio reported that poll workers will wear protective gear.

Meanwhile, Israel’s Health Ministry reported that a plane has been chartered to bring home 12 Israeli nationals who are currently on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship stuck in Tokyo Bay. A request to bring them home had previously been denied.

Three other Israelis who tested positive for the coronavirus are hospitalized in Japan.

Israel’s Sheba Medical Center in Tel HaShomer, near Tel Aviv, will house the Israelis from the ship when they arrive Thursday in an isolation unit at an evacuated hotel on the hospital campus, Sheba said in a statement. They will remain there for two weeks.

Israeli airline El Al has canceled all its flights to China in the wake of the virus’ spread.