Report: Israeli aircraft attacked in Syria

Syrian television reported on Thursday night that Israeli helicopters attacked Syrian army targets in the Quneitra area.

The aircraft reportedly came from the Golan Heights area. It was also reported that three Syrian soldiers were lightly wounded in the attack.

Israel is not commenting on the reports at this time.

On Thursday afternoon, Syria’s official SANA news agency reported that an Israeli UAV carried out an attack in the Quneitra province and that one person had been killed.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that the man who was killed was part of the “Syrian resistance to liberate Golan” group.

Earlier this week, the IDF attacked terrorist targets belonging to the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization in Damascus. The air strikes were in retaliation for the Islamic Jihad’s rocket attacks from Gaza on southern Israel.

Earlier this month, an air strike attributed to Israel targeted several sites at the Damascus Airport, including to buildings designed to store ammunition and air-to-ground missiles.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which is based in Britain and relies on activists on the ground in Syria, said the air strike killed seven fighters.

Israel did not comment on that air strike.