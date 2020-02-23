IDF attacks Islamic Jihad targets in Damascus

IDF confirms air strike on terrorist targets belonging to Islamic Jihad in both Damascus and Gaza.

The IDF on Sunday evening attacked terrorist targets belonging to the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization in Damascus, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit confirmed.

Dozens of Islamic Jihad terror targets across the Gaza Strip were attacked as well.

According to the statement, the air strikes targeted a site belonging to Islamic Jihad on the outskirts of Damascus, which is a significant anchor of the Islamic Jihad’s operations in Syria. At the site, the organization conducts research and development of weapons, adapting them to production in the Gaza Strip and to local production in Syria.

In addition, tens of pounds of AP, a material used as a rocket fuel, are manufactured at this site, and technical training courses for terrorists are held there, both from the Gaza Strip and from the northern arena.

The IDF statement also provided details on dozens of Islamic Jihad terrorist targets that were attacked an hour earlier in Gaza.

In Rafah, underground infrastructures and sites used to store raw materials used for rocket production were attacked.

In addition, the Khan Yunis headquarters of Islamic Jihad was attacked, which contains a compound for training for the firing of anti-tank missiles as well as military equipment used by the terrorist organization’s naval force.

The attacks were carried out in retaliation for Sunday’s rocket barrage on southern Israe.

Earlier on Sunday evening, media outlets in Syria reported of explosions being heard over Damascus.

Syria's official news agency reported that the country’s air defense systems operated against what was described as "hostile targets".

Earlier this month, an air strike attributed to Israel targeted several sites at the Damascus Airport, including to buildings designed to store ammunition and air-to-ground missiles.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which is based in Britain and relies on activists on the ground in Syria, said the air strike killed seven fighters.