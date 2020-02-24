Sovereignty in Hebron? 'No problem,' US ambassador says

US Amb. David Friedman says there's 'no problem' applying sovereignty to Jewish Hevron. Netanyahu: 'Now you have an answer.'

The US-Israel committee working on mapping Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria met Monday in Ariel, together with Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

Makor Rishon's Hodaya Karash-Hazony asked US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman if sovereignty would be applied to the Jewish areas of Hevron, and Friedman said, "That's no problem."

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu added: "Here, you received an answer. Jews have lived there for thousands of years - we're not going to be there?"

On Sunday, Netanyahu attended the inauguration ceremony for a new neighborhood in Kiryat Arba, which is next to Hebron. At the ceremony, he said: "A month ago, I was in Washington, talking about Hevron, the cities of our ancestors: Beit El, Shiloh, and of course, Jerusalem, our eternal capital."

"[The government's ability to consider proclaiming Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria] is a result of my efforts. I can tell you that the mapping work [detailing which areas will be included in Israeli jurisdiction] will be completed this week. I've faced the kind of pressure no other prime minister has ever had to deal with. Who defended the land of Israel? Benny Gantz? Naftali Bennett? I did!"