Members of joint US-Israel committee to map Israeli sovereignty announced

US, Israel, announce appointments for joint US-Israeli committee tasked with mapping sovereignty in Judea and Samaria.

A senior official in the Trump administration on Saturday confirmed to Israel Hayom the members of a joint US-Israel committee which will work on mapping the areas over which Israeli sovereignty will be applied under the "deal of the century."

The US members of the committee, appointed by US President Donald Trump, include US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman; Friedman's senior adviser Aryeh Lightstone; and Scott Leith, who is the director of Israeli and Palestinian affairs the National Security Council.

The Trump appointments closely follow the Israeli appointments, who Kan News announced as Israeli Ambassador to the US Ron Dermer, Tourism Minister Yariv Levin (Likud), and Director-General of the Prime Minister's Office Ronen Peretz.

The committee will draw a map of the specific areas which will be under Israeli sovereignty in Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley.

Following the announcement of the committee members, Friedman tweeted: "Honored to serve on the Joint Committee. Looking forward to getting started right away."

The map presented by the White House at the plan's unveiling was a "conceptual map" and did not reflect exact borders, which Trump has repeatedly said will be decided by the parties involved, and not by the US administration.