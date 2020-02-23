Netanyahu: Who protected land of Israel? Gantz? Bennett? I did!

PM says he fought for Judaism's holy cities, including Hebron at inauguration of new neighborhood in Kiryat Arba.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu took part in the inauguration ceremony for the Nofei Karmim neighborhood of Kiryat Arba on Sunday afternoon.

Netanyahu said at the ceremony, "A month ago, I was in Washington, talking about Hebron, the cities of our ancestors: Beit El, Sheilo, and of course, Jerusalem, our eternal capital."

"[The government's ability to consider proclaiming Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria] is a result of my efforts. I can tell you that the mapping work [detailing which areas will be included in Israeli jurisdiction] will be completed this week. I've faced the kind of pressure no other prime minister has ever had to deal with. Who defended the land of Israel? Benny Gantz? Naftali Bennett? I did!" proclaimed Netanyahu.

The head of the economic society of Kiryat Arba and Hebron said at the ceremony: "Today, at the inauguration of the neighborhood, under the leadership of Prime Minister Netanyahu and [other] Knesset ministers, it was made clear that we are here to stay. The economic society under my leadership will continue to develop the area for residents and tourists alike."