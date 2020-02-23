IAF strikes Gaza after 22 rockets fired

IAF aircraft attacked terrorist targets in Gaza Sunday night in response to the firing of more than 20 rockets at Israel.

The Eshkol Regional Council reported several rockets exploding outside the council's municipalities. The city of Ashkelon has ordered the opening of public shelters across the city and canceled school tomorrow .

Prime Minister Netanyahu and Minister of Defense Bennett conducted a security situation assessment in Tel Aviv's Kirya with the participation of the Chief of Staff, the head of the Mossad, the Shin Bet chief and other senior members of the defense establishment.

The rockets were fired in response to the killing of two Islamic Jihad terrorists who arrived in the southern Gaza perimeter fence this morning and placed a bomb. The terrorist squad had carried out other acts of terror and sabotage along the fence in recent months.