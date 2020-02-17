Bennett asks, Likud will stop attacking

Yamina chairman sends messages to Netanyahu's associates saying he wants to avoid a confrontation with the Likud.

An associate of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said on Sunday night that Yamina chairman and Defense Minister Naftali Bennett conveyed to Netanyahu's associates a message that he wanted to stop the clashes between Yamina and the Likud.

Kan 11 News reported that Likud officials said in response that they agree and intend to focus their attacks on the Blue and White Party headed by Benny Gantz instead of Yamina.

Last week, the Likud sharply attacked Bennett and the Yamina party and Minister Yoav Galant personally attacked Bennett and criticized him several times.

Yamina chose not to confront the Likud over the continued attacks but hinted that if the attacks continued, that position might change.

Earlier on Sunday, Likud Minister Ze'ev Elkin said that he thought that the campaign led by the Prime Minister against the right-wing parties in the last election was fundamentally wrong.

"It's disrespect to a large public that is not dumb and we cannot take their votes. At the end of the day, people analyze the situation and decide who to vote for. It is important that the main effort is not in the form of reciprocal attacks, but in how to bring to the polls people who think right so that they also vote for the right," Elkin added in an interview with Arutz Sheva at a religious Zionism conference in Eilat.

Elkin continued, "The effort should be toward a victory of the right. There will always be an argument and everyone has his own worldview. I think the religious Zionist community is very influential in the Likud and there are those who prefer a sectoral party. The main effort should be to get the right-wing public out of its apathy. First of all, within the religious Zionist public itself that does not come to the polls in required numbers and then may cry for four years over the result.”

"It’s possible to win. It's not simple, but religious Zionism needs to understand that it has to get out of its apathy and that this is a battle for the future of the State of Israel - we are capable of winning," the minister added.

Meanwhile on Sunday evening, the leaders of Shas, United Torah Judaism and Yamina signed a letter of loyalty to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

The letter was a joint initiative of the three parties meant to stop the Likud campaign claiming that the members of the right-wing bloc is not committed to Prime Minister Netanyahu.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu responded to the letter, saying: "The pledge of the right-wing bloc today is the last nail in Gantz's bluff. It is clearer than ever that Gantz cannot form a government without the support or abstention in the Knesset of Ahmed Tibi and the Joint List. A government that depends on the Joint List will be a threat to Israel's security."