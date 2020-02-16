Right-wing bloc vows to back Netanyahu

Haredi and right-wing parties sent a letter to Prime Minister Netanyahu vowing to support him to form the next government.

The heads of the Shas, United Torah Judaism and Yamina parties signed a letter of support to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu Sunday, vowing to remain loyal to the right-wing bloc.

“We have recently witnessed a series of media publications that a Blue and White government will be formed following elections to the 23rd Knesset, with the participation or support of parties from the right-wing bloc. This is not at all the case,” according to the letter sent to the prime minister.

“In light of this, we would like to make it clear that we will neither support nor join any government, except a Likud-run government with Binyamin Netanyahu at its head. We want to emphasize that we will not conduct any separate negotiations for the establishment of another government,” the parties explained.

The three parties launched this joint initiative to stop a senior Likud members’ campaign, which they claim is not committed to Netanyahu.

Recently, the Likud Party has repeatedly attempted to claim that right-wing parties and haredi parties will conduct negotiations with Benny Gantz and enter a government that he heads.

Netanyahu responded to the letter saying that “the right-wing bloc’s commitment is the final nail in the coffin for Gantz’s bluff. It is more obvious than ever that Gantz has no chance of creating a government without the support or abstention in the Knesset of Ahmad Tibi [an Arab-Israeli politician who has sat in the Knesset since 1999] and the Joint [Arab] List. Any government that relies on the Joint List’s support will be a danger to Israel’s security.”