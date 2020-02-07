'The Joint List is not our partner'

MK Yoaz Hendel: Anyone who does not believe in a Jewish and democratic Israel will not be our partner in anything.

MK Yoaz Hendel (Blue and White) was interviewed on Thursday by Radio 103FM on the subject of the 2020 elections, and once again made clear that his party would not cooperate with the predominantly Arab Joint List party.

"Anyone who does not believe in the State of Israel as Jewish and democratic will not be our partner in anything," Hendel clarified.

He rejected the possibility of Israel going to a fourth election, saying, "I think the feeling of responsibility will increase in the end among various parties in the State of Israel."

Hendel later explained that he was in favor of sovereignty, but added, "I think it should be done from an Israeli consensus. There is an important process here that has happened in the State of Israel and this is a broad consensus on our strategic security interests. I would not want it to turn into an election spin."

Earlier this week, Shas chairman Aryeh Deri claimed that Yisrael Beytenu party chairman Avidgor Liberman has cut a deal with the Blue and White party, agreeing to help form a left-wing government supported by the Joint List.

Hendel later dismissed those remarks, saying Blue and White would strive to form what he called a “Zionist unity government” with or without the Likud in what appeared to be a hint toward the Yamina party.