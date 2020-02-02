Aryeh Deri: Liberman has agreed to form government led by Blue & White, Joint Arab List

Interior Minister claims Yisrael Beytenu has cut deal with Blue & White for formation of left-wing government after March election.

Yisrael Beytenu party chairman Avidgor Liberman has cut a deal with the Blue and White party, agreeing to help form a left-wing government after the March 2nd Knesset election, the Shas party claimed on Sunday.

Speaking at a Shas party gathering Sunday night during which the party officially launched its campaign for the 23rd Knesset election, Interior Minister Aryeh Deri accused Liberman of signing a secret agreement with Blue and White, paving the way for a left-wing government after the next election.

Referencing Liberman’s recent comments that he has a plan to prevent Israel from heading to a fourth election, Deri accused the Yisrael Beytenu chief of agreeing to sit with the far-left Meretz party and the Joint Arab List in a left-wing government led by the Blue and White party.

“So now Liberman is telling the truth this time,” said Deri. “There is a clear agreement between him and Lapid, Gantz, Meretz, [Ahmed] Tibi and others to form a government right after the election.”

“That’s a fact that they have an agreement. I’m saying this with full awareness, and taking responsibility [for the comments]. This time, Liberman is saying the truth. That means that this time, the danger is real.”

Deri went on to say that in the past he had agreed to sit in a unity government, but after the upcoming election, there is a distinct possibility of a “left-wing, religion-hating government being formed which relies on the Joint Arab List.”

The Shas chairman went on to blame Liberman for the ongoing political stalemate, which has forced Israel into its third election in less than a year.

“There is only one person to blame for the situation the country is in, and that’s Avidgor Liberman.”

“All of the responsibility for the situation starts and ends with him. Today, we can see who torpedoed the formation of a unity government – and its Liberman.”