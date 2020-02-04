Blue and White MK hinting at government with Yamina?

MK Yoaz Hendel says Blue and White would form a unity government with Liberman and other "Zionist parties" but doesn't elaborate.

MK Yoaz Hendel (Blue and White) on Monday commented on the possibility that his party will form the next government following the March 2 Knesset election.

"I hope we will get enough seats to form our own government, and after that the Likud will join. If the Likud is not willing to join, then we will start with a minority government with Liberman and others," Hendel told Channel 13 News.

"The best thing for the State of Israel is a Zionist unity government and that is the aspiration even now," Hendel added, denying Shas chairman Aryeh Deri's claims that his party is planning to form a government with the predominantly Arab Joint List.

"There is no government with the Joint List, there was no such thing and there will not be such a thing," he stressed.

He later tweeted that he meant "a minority government with Zionist parties" but did not elaborate.

Hendel also commented in the interview on the US administration’s “Deal of the Century”, saying, "The Trump plan has great achievements, but actions are just as important - and not only the talking. I find it difficult to see the Palestinians meeting the conditions of the peace plan.”

The Yamina party later on Monday evening responded to Hendel’s remarks on forming a minority government.

"It turns out that the card up the sleeve of Evet [Liberman], who is coordinated with [Benny] Gantz, is the establishment of a minority government with support of the Joint List. Liberman, Blue and White, Meretz and the Joint List are coordinated on forming an extreme left-wing government that will depend on the whims of Ayman Odeh and Ahmed Tibi."

"The public needs to understand that in the upcoming elections, it will be required to decide between a left-wing government or a right-wing government," added Yamina.