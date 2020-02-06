IDF attacks Hamas underground infrastructures

IDF fighter jets and aircraft attack Hamas targets across Gaza in retaliation for mortar and incendiary balloon firing.

IDF fighter jets and aircraft attacked Hamas terrorist targets across the Gaza Strip overnight Wednesday, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

During the attack, underground infrastructures used by the military wing of the Hamas terrorist organization were targeted, hampering the Hamas terror organization's ability to expand.

The statement said the attack was carried out in response to the firing of mortars and incendiary balloons from the Gaza Strip towards Israeli territory during the day.

“The IDF views any activity against Israeli territory as very serious and will continue to act as necessary against attempts to harm Israeli civilians,” said the IDF statement, warning that Hamas “will bear the consequences for the terrorist attacks against Israeli citizens.”

On Wednesday evening, a bundle of balloons was located in an open area outside one of the communities of the Eshkol Regional Council.

In the afternoon, suspicious balloons were located in Sderot.

Over the last week, there has been an uptick in the number of rocket and incendiary balloon attacks from Gaza on southern Israel.

On Tuesday night, three rockets were fired from Gaza toward the southern Israeli city of Netivot, causing sirens to sound off in the city and surrounding communities after midnight.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit confirmed that three rockets were fired from Gaza towards Israeli territory.

The rockets exploded in open areas. There were no reports of damages, but two people suffered light injuries after falling while making their way to a protected space. They were treated at the scene.

The IDF retaliated by attacking a weapons production site used by Hamas' military wing.