Three rockets fired at southern Israel

Sirens sounded in Netivot and other communities near Gaza border. IDF confirms three rockets fired.

Red Color sirens were sounded on Tuesday night, shortly after midnight, in Netivot and in other communities near the Gaza border.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit confirmed that three rockets were fired from Gaza towards Israeli territory.

The rockets exploded in open areas. There were no reports of damages, but two people suffered light injuries after falling while ma1king their way to a protected space. They were treated at the scene.

Over the last week, there has been an uptick in the number of rocket and incendiary balloon attacks from Gaza on southern Israel.

On Tuesday evening, incendiary balloons were found near Kibbutz Dvir, in Lehavim, in the Har Hevron Regional Council, and in Kibbutz Nir-Am.

Police handled all incidents.

Later in the evening, balloons with an object suspected of being an explosive device were discovered in the new cemetery in Be'er Sheva. Police were called to the scene.

Over the weekend, terrorists fired a barrage of rockets toward southern Israel.

Red Color sirens were sounded on Friday evening, around 10:40 p.m., in the Eshkol Regional Council, located near the Gaza border.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit confirmed that one rocket was fired from Gaza towards the area.

Earlier, around 8:20 p.m., sirens were sounded in the city of Sderot and other communities near the Gaza border.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit confirmed that a rocket was fired from Gaza toward the area and was intercepted by the Iron Dome anti-missile system.

There were no physical injuries but minor damage was reported to homes in Sderot, likely as a result of the interceptors.

In retaliation, IDF fighter jets and helicopters attacked several Hamas terrorist targets in the northern Gaza Strip, including a structure which serves as a military war room.