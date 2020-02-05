IDF strikes Hamas targets in southern Gaza

Israeli aircraft target weapons production site used by Hamas' military wing in retaliation for rocket fire on Netivot.

The Israel Air Force attacked Hamas terrorist targets in southern Gaza on Tuesday night.

According to an IDF statement, a weapons production site used by Hamas' military wing was among the targets attacked.

"This attack harms Hamas' ability to build up," the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said, adding that the air strikes were in retaliation for the earlier rocket fire on the city of Netivot and the incendiary balloon attacks on southern Israel.

"The IDF views any terrorist activity against the territory of Israel as very serious, is in high readiness for a variety of scenarios and will continue to act as necessary against attempts to harm Israeli civilians,” the statement added.

The air strikes came shortly after three rockets were fired from Gaza toward the southern Israeli city of Netivot, causing sirens to sound off in the city and surrounding communities after midnight.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit confirmed that three rockets were fired from Gaza towards Israeli territory.

The rockets exploded in open areas. There were no reports of damages, but two people suffered light injuries after falling while making their way to a protected space. They were treated at the scene.

Over the last week, there has been an uptick in the number of rocket and incendiary balloon attacks from Gaza on southern Israel.

On Tuesday evening, incendiary balloons were found near Kibbutz Dvir, in Lehavim, in the Har Hevron Regional Council, and in Kibbutz Nir-Am.

Police handled all incidents.

Later in the evening, balloons with an object suspected of being an explosive device were discovered in the new cemetery in Be'er Sheva. Police were called to the scene.

Over the weekend, terrorists fired a barrage of rockets toward southern Israel.

In retaliation, IDF fighter jets and helicopters attacked several Hamas terrorist targets in the northern Gaza Strip, including a structure which serves as a military war room.