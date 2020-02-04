9-year-old Israel girl does not have coronavirus

Lab tests confirm Israeli child returning from China with fever has not contracted disease at center of deadly outbreak.

The results of the lab tests of the nine-year-old girl who was hospitalized last night in isolation at the Schneider Pediatric Center due to suspected coronavirus were returned today and revealed that she had not contracted the coronavirus.

Therefore the girl will be released from quarantine and the hospital will return to normal.

The girl, who lives with her parents in China, spent the last five days in Vietnam before returning to Israel on Sunday. On Monday she was brought to the emergency medical department at Schneider Medical Center, suffering from high fever and meeting the criteria for suspected coronavirus infection.

She was placed in isolation from the time of her arrival at the hospital.

A dedicated Health Ministry stand, operated by MDA, was opened at Ben Gurion International Airport over the weekend, following the outbreak of the coronavirus.

At this stand, arriving passengers who have been in China within the previous 14 days, or have come into contact with those who have recently been in China are given a medical check.

At least 20,000 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed and 427 people have died from the disease since the outbreak began at a market in Wuhan, China in December.