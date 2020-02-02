MDA screens passengers arriving at Ben Gurion Airport for coronavirus

MDA opens up stand at Ben Gurion Airport to check passengers who visited China or came in contact with people who have been to China.

A dedicated Health Ministry stand, operated by MDA, was opened at Ben Gurion International Airport over the weekend, following the outbreak of the coronavirus.

At this stand, arriving passengers who have been in China within the previous 14 days, or have come into contact with those who have recently been in China are given a medical check. This is part of the actions taken to prevent the Corona Virus from arriving in Israel. Leaflets given out to these passengers instructs to attend the stand, staffed with Magen David Adom EMTs and Paramedics. These then carry out medical checks and question the passengers in accordance with Health Ministry protocols.

Magen David Adom is coordinating with the Health Ministry, the Israeli government and all relevant authorities who are dealing with this issue. MDA General Manager Eli Bin participated in a meeting about the crisis that was led by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

"MDA EMTs and Paramedics question and perform medical checks on the passengers who arrive at the stand, according to clear guidelines as provided by the Health Ministry. If necessary, passengers are then referred for further treatment by Health Ministry staff," explained Deputy General Manager Dr Refael Strugo.

MDA Director General Eli Bin: "We in Magen David Adom responded to the call by the Health Ministry, and since the weekend have placed EMTs and Paramedics at the dedicated stand at Ben Gurion Airport, 24 hours a day. We are following the instructions of the Health Ministry and are fully prepared along with the government and other authorities to prevent further spread of the Corona virus."