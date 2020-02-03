9-year-old Israeli girl displaying coronavirus symptoms quarantined in Schneider Hospital

Israeli girl living with parents in China returning to Israel arrives in ER suffering high fever, meeting criteria for suspected coronavirus

A nine-year-old Israeli girl living with her parents in China who spent the last five days in Vietnam returning to Israel yesterday, arrived today in the emergency medical department at Schneider Medical Center, suffering from high fever and meeting the criteria for suspected coronavirus.

She was placed in isolation from the time of her arrival at the hospital and will remain quarantined until the laboratory test results return.

Schneider Medical Center is prepared and ready to respond to this scenario and has practiced such scenarios in the past.

A dedicated Health Ministry stand, operated by MDA, was opened at Ben Gurion International Airport over the weekend, following the outbreak of the coronavirus.

At this stand, arriving passengers who have been in China within the previous 14 days, or have come into contact with those who have recently been in China are given a medical check.