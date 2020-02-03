ISIS claims responsibility for London stabbing attack, terrorist identified

London terrorist identified as ISIS sympathizer, reportedly pressured his girlfriend to behead her parents.

The terrorist shot and killed in south London Sunday after he stabbed three people has been identified as 20-year-old Sudesh Amman.

Amman, who according to the BBC had been released from prison in late January after serving half of his three-year sentence, had been an admirer of the ISIS terrorist organization, Reuters reported, praising ISIS founder Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a December 2017 message, saying “The Islamic State is here to stay.”

In addition, Amman justified the ISIS practice of forcing Yazidi women into sexual slavery, claiming the Koran permitted raping them.

Amman also reportedly told his girlfriend of his desire to carry out a terrorist attack, and even urged her to behead her own parents in the name of jihad.

In November 2018, Amman was sentenced to more than three years in prison, after he pleaded guilty to possession and dissemination of terrorist documents.

On Monday, the ISIS terrorist organization claimed responsibility for Amman’s stabbing attack in London, declaring him a “soldier” of ISIS.

ISIS claimed Amman had carried out the stabbing attack in response to the group’s call for terrorist attacks on civilians in any countries involved in the campaign against ISIS.