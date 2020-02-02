Terror attack in London leaves three wounded, terrorist eliminated

Three people wounded in terrorist stabbing attack in London, including one victim in serious condition. Terrorist eliminated.

Three people were wounded in a terrorist stabbing attack in London Sunday afternoon, local police have reported, including one person with life-threatening injuries. A fourth person, believed to be the terrorist, was fatally wounded by officers at the scene of the attack.

The incident occurred on Streatham High Street Sunday afternoon when, according to eyewitnesses, several people were stabbed and at least one person shot.

Police later said that the incident was "terror-related", adding that the person who had been shot was wounded by officers, and appears to have been the terrorist.

"The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related,” London Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

According to police, a total of three people were wounded in the attack, including one who suffered life-threatening wounds.

"Three people are known to have been injured in the Streatham attack earlier this afternoon. One person is at hospital in a life-threatening condition. We are in the process of informing their family."

"A second victim was treated for minor injuries at the scene before being taken to hospital. A third victim has been taken to hospital – their condition is not life-threatening."

Witnesses said that ambulances and helicopters had been dispatched to the scene of the stabbing.

"I was walking to the shops and saw helicopters came down, and lots of ambulances,” said Alanah Murphy, according to the BBC.

"I didn't see what happened but just the aftermath - loads of armed police and like nine, 10 ambulances. The police were screaming at people to get back."

Another witness claimed that the terrorist stabbed a female cyclist and a second victim, before being shot and neutralized.