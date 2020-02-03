London attacker was recently released from prison

Man who was shot dead by police after attacking people in south London was released from prison after serving time for terror offenses.

A man who was shot dead by police after attacking people in south London on Sunday had been recently released from prison after serving time for terror offenses, the BBC reports.

He was under active police surveillance at the time of the attack, which police believe to be an Islamist-related terrorist incident.

According to the BBC, the attacker had been released from prison at the end of January, after serving half of his three year sentence.

The attack occurred on Streatham High Street on Sunday afternoon. Police later said that the incident was "terror-related".

"The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related,” London Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

Three people were injured in the attack, with one person in life-threatening condition, according to the BBC.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the government would announce further plans for "fundamental changes to the system for dealing with those convicted of terrorism offenses" on Monday.

In November, three people were killed in a terrorist attack at London Bridge.

London Bridge was the scene of a terrorist attack in June of 2017, in which Islamic State (ISIS)-inspired attackers ran down people on the bridge, killing two. They then proceeded to stab several people to death in nearby Borough Market.