IDF hits Hamas terror targets in Gaza

An IDF spokesperson confirmed Saturday night that several IAF fighter planes attacked a number of terror targets belonging to the Hamas terror organization.

The targets, located in southern Gaza, include a weapons manufacturing site and a military compound with important infrastructure.

The attack was conducted in response to the launching of explosive balloons from Gaza into Israeli territory.

"The IDF takes very seriously all terrorist activity, of any kind, which is aimed at Israel, and will continue to do everything necessary against attempts to harm [Israeli] civilians," an IDF statement read.

"The Hamas terror organization is responsible for everything which occurs within Gaza and which emanates from it, and will bear responsibility for the consequences of terror activities which are conducted against Israeli citizens."

On Saturday afternoon, an explosive device attached to balloons was identified in the fields of Kibbutz Be'eri, near the Gaza border. The balloons and attached explosive device are believed to have been launched into Israel by Gaza terrorists.

Also on Saturday afternoon, two explosive devices attached to balloons were identified in the Ramat Hanegev Regional Council, near Sde Boker.

An additional "balloon bomb" was found earlier Saturday after it landed in Sde Boker's Midereshet Ben Gurion.