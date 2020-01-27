Watch: Netanyahu arrives in Washington

Netanyahu lands in Washington ahead of his meetings with Trump, in which the two will discuss the "Deal of the Century".

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu landed in Washington on Sunday night ahead of his meetings with US President Donald Trump, in which the two will discuss the administration's "Deal of the Century".

Trump and Netanyahu are scheduled to meet first on Monday morning local time, and Trump and Gantz will meet about an hour and a half later.

Trump and Netanyahu are scheduled to meet again on Tuesday afternoon local time.

Prior to his departure from Ben Gurion Airport, Netanyahu said, "Today I am going to Washington to stand alongside an American president who brings a plan that I believe promotes our most vital interests."

"For the past three years, I have spoken countless times with President Trump, a huge friend of Israel, and his team, about these vital interests, our security and our justice, and I am going to meet with President Trump tomorrow and Tuesday. Together with him, we will make history,” Netanyahu added.

Earlier on Sunday, Gantz landed in Washington ahead of his planned meeting with Trump.

Upon landing, Gantz told Kan 11 News, "We will deal with Israel's security, regional strategy and stability. I am looking forward to it."

"I hope to achieve a good relationship and understanding between me and the president. We came to the meeting, we will discuss the elections later," Gantz added.