Blue and White chairman arrives in US capital ahead of his meeting on Monday with US President Donald Trump.

Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz landed in Washington on Sunday afternoon (local time) ahead of his scheduled meeting on Monday with US President Donald Trump regarding the “Deal of the Century”.

Upon landing, Gantz told Kan 11 News, "We will deal with Israel's security, regional strategy and stability. I am looking forward to it."

"I hope to achieve a good relationship and understanding between me and the president. We came to the meeting, we will discuss the elections later," Gantz added.

Gantz is expected to meet with Trump ahead of the unveiling of the US administration’s peace plan for Israel and the Palestinian Arabs and discuss with the US President the implications of the plan.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu will also land in Washington in the coming hours, ahead of his two scheduled meetings with Trump, one on Monday and the other on Tuesday.

Prior to his departure from Ben Gurion Airport, Netanyahu said, "Today I am going to Washington to stand alongside an American president who brings a plan that I believe promotes our most vital interests."

"For the past three years, I have spoken countless times with President Trump, a huge friend of Israel, and his team, about these vital interests, our security and our justice, and I am going to meet with President Trump tomorrow and Tuesday. Together with him, we will make history,” Netanyahu added.