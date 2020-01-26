PM departs for US

"The American president brings forward a plan which I believe advances our most vital interests." Arutz Sheva is with PM's entourage.

Prime Minister Netanyahu delivered remarks before boarding a flight to Washington to meet with US President Trump, who later this week is set to unveil his administration's highly-anticipated peace plan, dubbed the "Deal of the Century."

"Five years ago I departed for the Congress in Washington, forced to stand up against a plan brought by the American president, because I believed that that plan would endanger Israel's most vital interests, it's very existence," Netanyahu said.

"Today I depart for Washington to stand by the American president, who brings forward a plan which I believe advances our most vital interests.

"For the past 3 years, I spoke countless times with President Trump, a huge friend of Israel, and his staff, about these vital interests, about our security, about our justice, and I am going to meet with him tomorrow. On Tuesday, together with him, we will make history."