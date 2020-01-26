PA: 'Deal of the Century is the 'Fraud of the Century'

Saeb Erekat, Secretary-General of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Executive Committee, on Saturday blasted the so-called “Deal of the Century”, the US peace initiative which is due to be unveiled next week by US President Donald Trump.

Erekat stated that any attempt, deal or dictate that would deny the fact that Israel is an “occupying force” that took power over the territory of “Palestine” within the 1967 borders, including eastern Jerusalem, would be remembered in history as "the Fraud of the Century".

The steps taken by the Trump administration to date and the partnership with Netanyahu, Erekat said, will be remembered as a fraud targeting international law, international legitimacy and the defining sources of authority of the peace process.

In the meantime, the Fatah movement, led by Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas, said that the “Deal of the Century” is intended to serve Netanyahu's election campaign.

Osama al-Qawasma, a member of the Fatah revolutionary council, stressed that the Trump administration will not be able to find any Arab leader to buy its “defective goods” and that the US and Israel will not be able to determine the fate of “Palestine”.

Trump announced on Thursday that the long-awaited peace plan will be unveiled next week, before Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz arrive in Washington to discuss the plan.

PA leaders reacted angrily to the invitation, with Abbas’ spokesman, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, stressing the PA's "total opposition" to the peace plan.

On Friday, Jason Greenblatt, Trump’s former assistant and his Middle East envoy, ripped PA officials who have rejected the Trump administration’s peace plan before it has been unveiled.

“So very typical, rejecting something you haven’t seen, unwilling to act rationally/professionally, unrealistic demands that won’t happen, never thinking about Pals and improving lives. What a shame you act in this unprofessional way. Palestinians deserve SO much better!” Greenblatt tweeted.