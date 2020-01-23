PA furious at Trump peace plan

Palestinian Authority warns Israel, US not to cross 'red lines' after Netanyahu, Gantz invited to White House.

The Palestinian Authority reacted angrily to the invitation the Trump Administration extended to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader MK Benny Gantz to the White House next week to discuss the administration's peace plan.

Nabil Abu Roudina, spokesman for PA president Mahmoud Abbas emphasized the PA's "total opposition" to US resolutions which, among other things, recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Roudina also said that the PA's position remains "the end of the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian state land within the 1967 borders and its capital in eastern Jerusalem."

He warned: "If this deal (Deal of the Century) is declared in its unacceptable form, the Palestinian leadership will announce a series of steps aimed at preserving our legitimate rights, and we will demand that Israel bear its full responsibility as an occupation government. We warn Israel and the US government against crossing the red line."