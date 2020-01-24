Greenblatt rips PA officials for rejecting peace deal

Former Mideast envoy criticizes PA officials who have rejected peace deal before seeing it. "Palestinians deserve SO much better!"

Jason Greenblatt, former assistant to US President Donald Trump and his Middle East envoy, on Friday ripped Palestinian Authority (PA) officials who have rejected the Trump administration’s peace plan before it has been unveiled.

“So very typical, rejecting something you haven’t seen, unwilling to act rationally/professionally, unrealistic demands that won’t happen, never thinking about Pals and improving lives. What a shame you act in this unprofessional way. Palestinians deserve SO much better!” Greenblatt tweeted.

Greenblatt, who stepped down from his post in September, was part of the team led by Jared Kushner that was drafting the Middle East peace plan, which has come to be known as the “Deal of the Century”.

His comments follow Thursday’s announcement by President Trump that the plan will be unveiled next week, before Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz arrive in Washington to discuss the plan.

PA leaders reacted angrily to the invitation, with PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas’ spokesman, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, stressing PA's "total opposition" to the peace plan.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)