34 US troops diagnosed with brain injury following Iran attack

Pentagon reveals that 34 service members have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injury following missile strikes on base in Iraq.

The Pentagon revealed on Friday that 34 service members have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injury following missile strikes by Iran on a base in Iraq earlier this month, Reuters reported.

President Donald Trump had initially said no troops had been injured in the January 8 strike on the Ain al-Asad air base in western Iraq, which Iran carried out in retaliation for the US killing of general Qasem Soleimani.

Last week, the US military said 11 American troops had been treated for concussion symptoms after the attack.

Earlier this week, US defense officials said additional troops had been moved out of Iraq for potential injuries.

The military explained that symptoms were not immediately reported after the strike and in some cases became known days later.

Pentagon chief spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said on Friday that 17 of the 34 US troops are still under medical observation, according to Reuters.

Eight service members who had been previously transported to Germany had been moved to the United States.

The service members were transported earlier Friday and would receive treatment at either Walter Reed military hospital or their home bases.

Nine service members remain in Germany and are undergoing evaluations and treatment.

