Additional US troops flown out of Iraq following Iranian attack

Additional US troops to be evaluated for potential concussion injuries from January 8 Iranian missile attack on Iraqi bases.

Additional US troops have been flown out of Iraq for closer evaluation of potential concussion injuries from the January 8 Iranian missile attack on bases hosting US troops, US defense officials said Tuesday, according to The Associated Press.

The exact number of troops flown to Germany was not immediately clear, but officials said it was a small number. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because some details were still being sorted out.

Last week, the US Army said that 11 service members were flown from Iraq to US medical facilities in Germany and Kuwait for further evaluation after experiencing concussion-like symptoms.

Navy Capt. Bill Urban, spokesman for US Central Command, which oversees military operations across the Middle East, confirmed the additional evacuations on Tuesday but did not say how many were included.

“As medical treatment and evaluations in theater continue, additional service members have been identified as having potential injuries,” Urban said, according to AP.

“These service members — out of an abundance of caution — have been transported to Landstuhl, Germany, for further evaluations and necessary treatment on an outpatient basis. Given the nature of injuries already noted, it is possible additional injuries may be identified in the future,” he added.

The Iranian missile attack was in retaliation for the US killing of General Qassem Soleimani, head of the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.

The Trump administration previously had stated that no US or Iraqi casualties were reported after the attacks.