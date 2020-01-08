Rockets fired toward US base in Iraq

Iranian TV says dozens of rockets fired toward air base in Iraq where US troops are operating. White House: We're aware of the reports.

Iran state TV said on Tuesday night that Tehran launched “tens” of surface-to-surface missiles at the Ain Assad air base which houses US troops in Iraq.

State TV described the attack as Tehran’s revenge operation over the killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, head of the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.

The network said the operation’s name was “Marytr Soleimani” and added the Guard’s aerospace division, which controls Iran’s missile program, launched the attack.

The Lebanese channel Al-Mayadeen, which is affiliated with Hezbollah, reported six rockets as having been fired toward the base.

The Pentagon confirmed that “Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against US military and coalition forces in Iraq. It is clear that these missiles were launched from Iran and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting US military and coalition personnel at Al-Assad and Irbil.”

“We are working on initial battle damage assessments. In recent days and in response to Iranian threats and actions, the Department of Defense has taken all appropriate measures to safeguard our personnel and partners. These bases have been on high alert due to indications that the Iranian regime planned to attack our forces and interests in the region,” said the Pentagon statement.

“As we evaluate the situation and our response, we will take all necessary measures to protect and defend US personnel, partners, and allies in the region.”

At this stage, it is unclear whether there are any injuries.

A senior US military official told Fox News that missiles were fired in multiple locations across Iraq, describing it as a series of attacks on US forces from Iran.

The White House said on Tuesday night, "We are aware of the reports of attacks on US facilities in Iraq. The President has been briefed and is monitoring the situation closely and consulting with his national security team."

Ain Assad air base is located in Iraq’s western Anbar province. It was first used by American forces after the 2003 US-led invasion that former Iraqi leader dictator Saddam Hussein. It later saw American troops stationed there amid the fight against the Islamic State (ISIS) organization.

The Iranian attack follows several days of back-and-forth threats between the US and Iran following Soleimani’s death.

Soleimani’s successor, Brig. Gen. Esmail Ghaani, threatened the US hours after the air strike which killed Soleimani, saying, “Everyone should be patient a little to see the bodies of American soldiers all over the Middle East.”

On Saturday, Trump threatened to attack 52 Iranian sites, including sites that are important to Iranian culture, if the Islamic Republic strikes any Americans or American assets.

On Sunday, Trump doubled down on his threat and asserted that cultural sites in Iran are appropriate sites for retaliation.

“They’re allowed to kill our people. They’re allowed to torture and maim our people. they’re allowed to use roadside bombs and blow up our people. And we’re not allowed to touch their cultural site? It doesn’t work that way," he told reporters.

On Monday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani responded to Trump’s threats and said nobody should threaten his country.