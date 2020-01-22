Barak blasts Netanyahu over annexation

Former Prime Minister Ehud Barak blasted Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Tuesday following Netanyahu’s statements on his intention to promote Israeli sovereignty over the Jordan Valley.

"Netanyahu is being dragged by Smotrich towards security lawlessness. We all agree that the Jordan is Israel's security frontier. But the main enemy is Iran. Annexation of the Jordan Valley will result in the IAF’s ability to act against the Iranian threat being hampered. There is a heavy cloud over the discretion of Netanyahu and his delusional cabinet,” charged Barak.

Earlier this week, Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein announced that the Knesset plenum would be convened next week following the Blue and White party’s demand for a debate on Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s request for immunity from prosecution.

Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich then sent a letter to the Prime Minister in which he suggested taking this opportunity in order to examine how Benny Gantz's Blue and White party will respond to a proposal to apply Israeli law to the Jordan Valley.

"Yisrael Beytenu and Blue and White think that important and fundamental decisions can be made during a transitional government. I am in favor of this. But not for politics, rather for essential matters. Applying sovereignty over the Jordan Valley is one of the important Zionist measures that are on the agenda and if Blue and White is winking at the right, we will give them the opportunity to prove it," he wrote.