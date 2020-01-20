Smotrich calls for vote next week on Jordan Valley sovereignty

Transportation Minister writes to PM calling for Knesset plenum to use discussion of immunity to push for vote on sovereignty.

Transportation Minister and Cabinet Member MK Bezalel Smotrich sent a letter to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu requesting that the plenum be convened next week to vote to apply sovereignty in the Jordan Valley.

The plenary is expected to convene at the request of the Blue and White party to discuss setting up a committee for Netanyahu's immunity hearings. Smotrich suggested taking this opportunity to examine how Benny Gantz's party will respond to a proposal to apply Israeli law to the Jordan Valley.

"Yisrael Beyteinu and Blue and White think that important and fundamental decisions can be made during a transitional government. I am in favor of this. But not for politics, but for essential matters. Applying sovereignty over the Jordan Valley is one of the important Zionist measures that are on the agenda and if Blue and White wink at the right, it will be given the chance to prove it," the transportation minister wrote.

"The political timing is ripe to back such a move. With a true friend of Israel, President Donald Trump, combined with the 'urgent' plenary conference on Tuesday, this is a historic opportunity. We have no excuse for missing it," he added.

"There are those who demand a plenary convening for populist needs of immunity, we must take advantage of this to implement an historic historic step in the Jordan Valley," he stressed.