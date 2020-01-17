Hamas: Israeli attacks stem from a place of weakness

Senior Hamas official: Israel responsible for consequences of military escalation and will pay the price.

Fawzi Barhoum, a senior Hamas official and Hamas' spokesperson, on Thursday said that Israel's "escalation" of the military situation in Gaza is the continuation of the concentrated "attacks" against "Palestinian" terrorist organizations.

In an interview with Channel Al-Rad, Barhoum said that the scope and timing of the Israeli "escalation" reflects the political, security, and military crises the "occupation" is suffering. These crises, he said, lead Israel to try to transfer the difficulties to Gaza by bombing "resistance organization" centers.

He also said that the responsibility for the escalation rests with Israel, and Israel will be forced to pay the price.

The terror organizations, Barhoum said, are on the scene and know how to protect the "Palestinian nation."

He added that in every round of fighting, and every time there is a nationalist issue such as prisoners in Jerusalem, Hamas contacts Egypt, Qatar, and the United Nations in order to update them on Israel's activities.

Calling on his international contacts, Barhoum demanded they stop Israel's activities before the situation "deteriorates" further.

On Thursday evening, the IDF attacked an infrastructure used by Hamas for underground operations in northern Gaza.

The attack was carried out in response to the launching of incendiary balloons from Gaza into Israel. One explosive device attached to the balloons exploded in the Sdot Negev Regional Council.

On Wednesday, four rockets were launched from Gaza toward southern Israel. Two of the rockets were intercepted.