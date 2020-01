4 rockets launched from Gaza 2 rockets intercepted as Red Alert sirens blare in response to terrorist launch from Gaza. Gary Willig,

Flash 90 Rocket launch from Rafah in southern Gaza Strip to Israel Four rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip at Israeli territory Wednesday afternoon. The launches caused Red Alert Sirens to blare in Kibbutz Saad, Nahal Oz and Kfar Aza. Two rockets were intercepted, the IDF stated. No injuries have been reported.





top